(PUEBLO, Colo.) — From its unique exhibits to all of the fun sights and sounds, the Pueblo Zoo will help you escape to the wild side with every visit.

Since the 1900s, the Pueblo Zoo has remained a popular attraction in the City of Pueblo. With over 400 animals representing 125 different species, the zoo helps you explore and learn at every turn.

Managed by the non-profit Pueblo Zoological Society, the Pueblo Zoo helps support local projects and global efforts including efforts to save African Penguins, Red Pandas, and African-painted dogs.

Through December 23, the zoo is hosting ElectriCritters, helping you brighten your holidays with nightly light shows and visits from Santa. Visit ElectriCritters every evening from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

The zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the last admission at 3 p.m. To learn more about the zoo and its events visit its website.