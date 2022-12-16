(PUEBLO, Colo.) — If you’re looking to get in the holiday spirit, the Pueblo Municipal Band is providing a free holiday concert for the community at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The concert will be held from 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., and according to the event’s website, it is expected to fill up, so attendees are encouraged to get there early. Seating is all general admission.

John Falsetto, the Director of the Pueblo Municipal Band, joined Matt Meister on FOX21 Mornings to talk about the history of the band, its eclectic mix of musicians, and what the holiday concert means for the community.