(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem.

The Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum (PWAM) is a non-profit museum started in the mid-1970s by the then Pueblo City Manager Fred Weisbrod. Now, it is owned by the City of Pueblo but run entirely by volunteers from the Pueblo Historical Aircraft Society (PHAS).

The museum located right down the street from the Pueblo Memorial Airport allows visitors to travel back in time with war-era aircrafts, vehicles, and artifacts from some of the nation’s biggest moments in history.

As one of Colorado’s largest air museums, it also has a reputation in the space sector as it is home to the Southern Colorado Space Museum and Learning Center, where visitors can also dive into space history and exploration.

With large displays inside and outdoors, PWAM is a must-do trip for anyone of any age.

To learn more about the museum or to plan a visit, check out their website for more information.