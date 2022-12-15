(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Where Pueblo Chile is King,” are the first words you’ll see pop up on the Milberger Farms website, a locally owned business and family-run operation on St. Charles Mesa in Pueblo.

FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister stopped by Milberger Farms on day four of ‘We Are Pueblo’ week, and spoke to the man in charge, Owner Shane Milberger.

“So, the Pueblo Chile to myself and all the other growers out here is actually the ‘Mosco Chile,’ it’s the true Pueblo Chile and that’s what gave Pueblo the Pueblo Chile name, is that pepper,” said Milberger.

According to Milberger, the Mosco Chile is grown in Pueblo County and apparently grows in Pueblo differently than anywhere else. “It grows better here. Why? We don’t know, other than I could pat the farmers on the back and say — we know what we are doing,” said Milberger.

“It’s the weather, the water, and the grower,” joked Milberger to Matt.

Milberger said that the original Pueblo Chile is known to the Hispanic population as the ‘Mirasol Chile,’ which means “looking at the sun.”

Milberger Farms features a farmers market and restaurant, where farm-fresh vegetables are sold, along with Pueblo Chile products and an assortment of other options. Milberger also stated that its farm sells neighboring farms’ products, as they all work together to support each other.

“All of the farmers together, who came together, and pushed our name — the Pueblo Chile, has created a marketing that is unbelievable,” said Milberger Farms.