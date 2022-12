Pueblo, Colo. — Brues Alehouse Brewing Company opened its doors to the morning show team to wrap up We are Pueblo week!

Brues Alehouse features fresh craft beer, food made from scratch, and live music from around the world. Their brewing philosophy is European, primarily German, and their menu is curated from locally sourced ingredients.

If brew and burgers aren’t your thing, you’re in luck. There’s a bakery to satisfy your sweet tooth, filled with traditional macarons, tarts, and custom cakes.