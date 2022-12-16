Pueblo, Colo. — The Pueblo Friends of the Arkansas River will host the 2nd Annual Winter Solstice Lantern Parade this Saturday, Dec. 17 at Pillar Park.

The community is invited to make lanterns with local artists to celebrate the shortest day of the year from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. There will also be food trucks, live music, and other family-friendly activities throughout the day.

The Winter Solstice Lantern Parade Celebration will begin at 5:30 pm and run until 7:00 pm at Pillar Park. Everyone will gather over the new suspension bridge below 4th Street walking west by the new levee murals.

The Pueblo Levee Mural Project is a 3-mile long continuous mural, and is certified by the Guinness Book of Records as the longest painting in the world. The mural was originally started in the 1970s, when students of nearby Colorado State University–Pueblo began painting over existing graffiti. They worked at night to evade notice by the police, and in the end the work received support from the community.

If you’re an artist and you’d like to apply to paint on the levee, click here.

The project was curated by the Pueblo Conservancy District, which was formed per the Conservancy Law of Colorado. Their mission is to reduce flood risk, conserve or develop water resources, or participate in the development of parks or recreational facilities.