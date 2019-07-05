Friday Foodie Finds: Weekly crawfish boils at Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Did you know Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen has crawfish boils every Saturday starting in January and going through the end of July? Unfortunately, I learned this with just three weeks left in the season.

3lb. crawfish platter

The crawfish are flown in live from Louisiana and boiled fresh when they arrive. Platters come with perfectly Cajun-seasoned crawfish with Zatarain’s Crab Boil, new potatoes, corn on the cob, and sausage. Boiled gulf shrimp and snow crab legs are also available. During crawfish boils, they also offer buy five get one free beer buckets all day long. The entire menu is also available for those who would rather have some other delicious bayou fare.

Emily Roehler, Ashley Giovanna and I went to last Saturday’s crawfish boil at Momma Pearl’s, which starts at 11 a.m. There was a line at the door before they even opened, so I suggest getting there about five or ten minutes early to ensure you get a seat. Although if your entire party is not there at the same time, you will not be seated until they are. Crawfish is first come, first served until they are gone for the day.

Ashley Giovanna at Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen

In true crawfish boil fashion, we were seated at the end of a long table with two or three other groups. Rolls of paper towels and buckets for trash are strategically placed throughout the table.

You have the option between a three pound platter for $29.95, a five pound platter for $49.94, or a ‘super’ platter which comes with four pounds of crawfish, two pounds of snow crab, one pound of jumbo shrimp, and all of the fixings for $89.95.

If crawfish isn’t your thing, but crab is, try the snow crab platter with three pounds of crab legs and all the fixings for $59.95. You can also add a pound of snow crab to any other platter for $17.95, or $23.95 a la carte. Add a pound of jumbo shrimp to any platter for $12.95, or a la carte for $15.95.

Emily Roehler’s first crawfish!

Emily, Ashley, and I ordered a bucket of Odell Sippin’ Pretty beer, a three pound platter of crawfish, and an order of jalepeno hushpuppies and spent about $24.95 each, before tip.

Don’t be afraid to get your hands dirty, because that’s what crawfish is all about. After one twist of a tail, and bite of crawfish, you’ll be taken on a trip straight to the Big Easy. Chef BB of Momma Pearl’s knows his cajun food. He moved to Colorado Springs after Hurricane Katrina and has thankfully been sharing the cuisine of his homeland with the Front Range.

There are three more weekends left before crawfish season is over: July 6, 13, and 20. Don’t miss your final chances of the year, you’ll regret it!