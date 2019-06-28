Friday Foodie Finds: Sushi burritos and poké bowls on North Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — If sushi is how you roll, why not try it in a burrito?

Poké Bop Bowl-N-Roll opened up about three weeks ago at 4707 North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

They offer eight different signature Poké bowls and four signature ‘Pokérittos’, plus you can B.Y.O.B or build your own bowl or burrito.

The Poké Bop Classic Bowl comes with ahi tuna, red onion, scallions, Hijiki seaweed, cucumber, kaiware, sesame oil, sesame seeds, soy sauce, and green tea rice for $12.95.

The Crazy King Kong Pokéritto comes with spicy tuna, spicy salmon, mixed greens, fried tofu, cucumber, avocado, crab mix, sweet onion, scallions, cilantro, edamame, masago, tobiko, pineapple, mango, tempura flakes, Hot Cheetos, onion crispy, garlic crispy, rice puff, spicy aioli, chili oil, sriracha sauce, eel sauce, and green tea rice, all inside a seaweed wrap for $13.95.

They offer eight different signature poké bowls and four signature “Pokérittos,” plus you can BYOB or build your own bowl or burrito. Poké Bop also has a kids menu and bubble tea.

FOX21’s Taylor Bishop stopped in for lunch on Thursday and ordered the Crazy King Kong Pokéritto and the Poké Bop Classic Bowl.

The Crazy King Kong Pokéritto comes with spicy tuna, spicy salmon, mixed greens, fried tofu, cucumber, avocado, crab mix, sweet onion, scallions, cilantro, edamame, masago, tobiko, pineapple, mango, tempura flakes, Hot Cheetos, onion crispy, garlic crispy, rice puff, spicy aioli, chili oil, sriracha sauce, eel sauce, and green tea rice, all inside a seaweed wrap, for $13.95.

The Poké Bop Classic Bowl comes with ahi tuna, red onion, scallions, Hijiki seaweed, cucumber, kaiware, sesame oil, sesame seeds, soy sauce, and green tea rice for $12.95.

Taylor had to get to work, so she took the order to go. The rice to filling ratio in the sushi burrito was a little off, but the flavor, texture, and quality of ingredients were spot on. If you don’t do spicy, the Crazy King Kong is probably not for you. However, if you love some spice in your life, you’ll want to order it as soon as possible. Taylor’s only complaint about the Pokéritto was that it started to fall apart after a few bites in, although she has a feeling that wouldn’t have happened had she dined-in instead of eating it about 15 minutes after it was assembled.

As for the Poké Bop Classic Bowl, fresh is the best way to describe it. The tender chunks of ahi tuna melt in your mouth, combined with a perfect forkful of rice, onion, and cucumber, makes for a crunchy, delicious bite.

Poké Bop has five locations in Texas. This one on Academy Boulevard marks its first in Colorado Springs, but according to the website, another will open soon downtown at 9 South Tejon Street.