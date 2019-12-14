Families assemble bikes for other kids this Christmas

COLORADO SPRINGS — Many families spent their Friday night assembling bikes for other kids for the holidays.

It’s all for the 2019 Bob Telmosse Annual Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center on 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road for Saturday. The Santa Bob event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the toys run out.

This is the 37th year they’ve done it. They focus on keeping alive both the Christmas Spirit and the commitment to improving the lives of children and families in the Pikes Peak Region.

The kids and their parents assembled about 40 bikes.

“As you can see it’s all about the kids,” said Co-owner of Ledum Performance Equipment Greg Budwine. “It’s a big deal because the kids are important to us and so is the community.

Organizers said the greatest part is there isn’t an age range to assemble the bikes.

“This is such a cool deal, it keeps growing every year,” Budwine added. “Everyone having fun they know it’s Christmas time and they know there are kids in need and we are really helping the kids.”

Assembling the bikes was a group effort. Big or small all of the kids helped out.

“I think it’s great being able to teach our kids that it is not just about receiving gifts during the holidays but giving them as well and getting to do this with them,” volunteer AJ Frasca explained. “They love it and so do we.”

This is the second year the Frasca family has volunteered and they say it’s an honor to be apart of the giveaway.

“My favorite part is getting to see them (kids) build the bikes,” Frasca added. “They’ve never done it and getting to be apart of something they don’t know what it’s about yet. I think the greatest part is getting to teach our kids how to be there for others”

9-year-old Gabriel Stephen said he enjoyed building the bikes adding it was pretty easy, “I hope the kids enjoy the bikes we built, I think the hardest part was getting on the training wheels.”

If you’d like to donate toys, books, used bikes to help make this year’s event a success click here.

Bikes can also be dropped off, year-round, at Ted’s Bicycles [3016 N Hancock Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907]. The bikes can be new or gently used.