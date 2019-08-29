The Dee-Tales on Heartbeats Of Love

Dee-Tales
Posted: / Updated:

Linda Clark is a local animal communicator and founder of Heartbeats Of Love. Yes! That means she can talk to animals. Sound a little fishy? (Pun intended) We got all the Dee-Tales!!

Dee invited her BFF Lauren McDonald and Lauren’s dog Otis, over for a chit-chat! Watch the video to see what happened!

You can watch Dee’s experience Saturday morning 5:00 am -7:00 am on Live And Local on FOX21 News!

To reach Heartbeats Of Love.

Linda Clark: 720-334-7745 or go to HeartbeatsOfLove2019.com

You can also look them up on Facebook at HeartbeatsOfLove2019.

