CMoore of Colorado: Paint Mines Interpretive Park, Calhan

This trail is located about 30 miles east of Colorado Springs in Calhan, Colo.

There is evidence of humans using this site dates back 9,000 years.

The colorful clays were an integral part of Native American culture as paints and other dyes often used for ceramics.

To ensure future generations can enjoy this fragile environment, hiking is strictly restricted to designated trails with no dogs, horses or bikes allowed.

Carly Moore recommends parking at the West overlook lot to get the shortest trail with the best view.

Hit the trail.

