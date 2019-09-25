CMoore of Colorado: Mile High Monument

DENVER — Football season is in full swing and Broncos fans call Empower Field at Mile High home.

But did you know that that area was home to a different stadium before? And even a different sport?

Mile High Stadium was first home to minor league BASEBALL teams!

On this installment of CMoore of Colorado, Carly checks out the small replica of the old Mile High Stadium.

The stadium was built in 1948 for the Denver Bears baseball team.

However, the Broncos also played at the old Mile High Stadium home from their beginning in the AFL in 1960 until 2000.

In 2001, Mile High Stadium was closed, and a year later, it was demolished.

Now Broncos call Empower Field home.

The Mile High Monument, the small replica of the old stadium, sits in the parking lot of Empower Field.

A little known secret though, in the parking lot, near the monument, is a marking in the asphalt that indicates where the old Mile High Stadium home plate was located.

The monument is free to the public. The hours are Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 30 minutes after the main parking lots open on game days.