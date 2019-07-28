CMoore of Colorado: Larimer County, High Park Fire burn scar

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — This CMoore of Colorado takes us to Larimer County, near the border of our state.

This is in the Roosevelt National Forest west of Fort Collins.

This is where the High Park Fire started about seven years ago.

It was caused by a lightning strike and was first detected on the morning of June 9, 2012.

It became the third most destructive fire in Colorado history, in terms of the number of houses burned, but was surpassed about a week later by the Waldo Canyon fire.

The High Park fire was a wildfire in the mountains west of Fort Collins in Larimer County.

A 62-year-old woman was killed in the fire. It was declared 100 percent contained on June 30, 2012.

Next week our beautiful state turns 143 years old. Send a selfie or video of your favorite place to visit in Colorado to cmoore@kxrm.com.