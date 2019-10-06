CMoore of Colorado: Fall Colors Edition

CMoore of Colorado highlights a little-known hidden gem or a place we see or hear of all the time that has a historical significance you didn’t know about.

GUANELLA PASS, Colo. — This installment of CMoore of Colorado Fall color edition at Guanella Pass.

In Colorado it’s hard to catch the fall colors at just the right time.

On Oct. 4 we went up to Guanella Pass and I think we caught them at their peak, or at least a very pretty time.

The first weekend in October 2019 we visited Mount Evans Wilderness.

The colors were bright gold

Some of the leaves have already fallen off and may only take one windy day to make the trees bare.

To explore this area I recommend pulling off at one of the trailheads along Guanella Pass and start hiking!

The pass was named for Byron Guanella in 1953.

We started at the Geneva Creek Trailhead then took the Threemile Creek Trail.

After the hike, we continued driving up the pass to take a peek at the peaks Mount Evans and Mount Bierstadt are visible from the road.

In this area, the leaves were prime for the peeping this week.

If you have an idea of a place that should be highlighted, email cmoore@kxrm.com and put “CMoore of Colorado” in the subject line.