Chick-fil-A Skate for Chicken to benefit Angels of America’s Fallen

You’re invited to join FOX21’s Matt Meister for Chick-fil-A’s annual Skate for Chicken event to benefit Angels of America’s Fallen.

In one of the most unique charity events in the Pikes Peak region, 200 people will skate around the Chick-fil-A parking lot on roller skates, boards, blades, scooters, and unicycles.

The event is December 13 from 10 p.m. to midnight at the Chick-fil-A at 575 Garden of the Gods Road. Registration is $25 per person.

>> Tap here to sign up.

Everyone who registers for $25 and raises an additional $25 will get free Chick-fil-A for a year. That’s 52 free sandwiches or 8-count nuggets. The top 10 fundraisers will receive 52 full meals.

Last year, the event raised $20,000 for Angels of America’s Fallen, which funds healthy and positive activities for children of fallen firefighters, military, and law enforcement. The nonprofit stands beside the children all year, every year, until adulthood.

