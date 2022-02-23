Spider Men actors recreate popular meme

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A meme that has circulated across the internet for years has officially come to life.

Spider-Man: No Way Home recently released a photo of actors Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland recreating the iconic meme of three Spider Men pointing at each other in confusion.

The meme gained increased popularity as rumors swirled of the three actors starring alongside each other in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film is set for a March 22 digital release. Click here to pre-order.