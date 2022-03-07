ARVADA, Colo. — After a two-year hiatus, Olde Town Arvada’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival is set to return to the historic downtown area.

On March 12, from noon to six p.m., participants can enjoy over 50 vendors and food trucks as well as a kids zone.

The event will also feature two stages with live music from Big Paddy, Celtic Legacy, Pick & Howl and more. In addition, guests can enjoy a wide array of libations with Olde Town businesses front and center.

Festivalgoers will also find beer from Denver Beer Co and New Image, Elevated Seltzer, and festive drinks from Silver Vines Winery.

Olde Town is accessible via the G-Line. If you plan to drive, free parking will be available in the Olde Town Parking Hub.

For more information, visit www.oldetownarvada.org.