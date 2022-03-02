COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One year after ceasing publication of several books, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced its plan to release an original line of early readers books, created by up-and-coming creators.

According to a recent press release, Dr. Seuss Enterprises (DSE) and Random House Children’s Books (RHCB) will launch Seuss Studios, a line of books for early readers by new and emerging authors and illustrators who will create original stories inspired by Ted Geisel’s (Dr. Seuss) unpublished sketches and illustrations.

In this image provided by Dr. Seuss Enterprises, a sketch by Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel, shows a catlike creature with enormous ears. Sketches of fantastic creatures by Dr. Seuss that have never before been published will see the light of day in new books being written and illustrated by an inclusive group of up-and-coming authors and artists, the company that owns the intellectual property rights to Dr. Seuss’ works announced Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (Dr. Seuss/TM & © Dr. Seuss via AP)

In this image provided by Dr. Seuss Enterprises, a sketch by Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel, shows a series of colorful hummingbirds with pointy noses. Sketches of fantastic creatures by Dr. Seuss that have never before been published will see the light of day in new books being written and illustrated by an inclusive group of up-and-coming authors and artists, the company that owns the intellectual property rights to Dr. Seuss’ works announced Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (Dr. Seuss/TM & © Dr. Seuss via AP)

The news was announced on what would have been Geisel’s 118th birthday.

“Seuss Studios will carry forward Dr. Seuss’s legacy of inspiring millions of people to learn to love to read by working with an inclusive community of authors and illustrators to create books for all young readers and families that capture Dr. Seuss’s hallmark spirit of creativity and imagination,” the press release stated.

Sketches and illustrations from the Dr. Seuss Collection archives at UC San Diego and curated by Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children’s Books will serve as inspiration pieces for Seuss Studios books. In addition, original Dr. Seuss sketches that served as the inspiration for each of the new Seuss Studios books will be included in the book, along with a note from the creators explaining how they were inspired, and their process.

The news comes one year after Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced its decision to cease publication of six titles that featured what many called “hurtful and wrong” images. Those titles included:

“And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street”

“If I Ran the Zoo”

“McElligot’s Pool”

“On Beyond Zebra!”

“Scrambled Eggs Super!”

“The Cat’s Quizzer”

FILE – A copy of the book “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” by Dr. Seuss, rests in a chair, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Walpole, Mass. AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

The new books expected to be geared toward readers ages four to eight. Additional details about the inaugural list will be announced later this year.