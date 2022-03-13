COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As St. Patrick’s Day celebrations ramp up in Colorado Springs, FOX21’s Morning Weekend News crew decided to join the fun!

Watch the video above for a quick, easy, and inexpensive craft for you, your kids, and/or your pet! A list of supplies and steps are below:

Easy leprechaun mask

Supplies:

Paper plate

Marker (you could use paint or crayons; we used an orange washable paint stick)

Scissors

Adhesive foam sheets: black, yellow, and green (could be substituted with construction paper or felt. If you don’t use an adhesive sheet, make sure to grab tape, glue, or a stapler)

Directions:

Cut a hole in your paper plate (big enough for your face to peek through). This will serve as your beard/hair under your hat. If you want to be fancy, make small slits along your beard. Cut a hat shape from the green foam sheet. Cut a small square from the yellow foam sheet (this will be your hat’s buckle) Cut a small rectangle from the black foam sheet (this will be the band of fabric under your buckle) Color your plate/hair Assemble your leprechaun mask by placing your green hat on top of your plate. Then, place your black rectangle along your hat. Finally, place your yellow buckle on top of the green band. Wear!

If you choose to take on the challenge, send pictures of your final result to news@fox21news.com.