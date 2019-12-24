Justin Bieber announces new album and 2020 tour dates

DENVER — Justin Bieber is coming to Colorado in 2020 for a June 13 concert, at Empower Field at Mile High.
The “Sorry” singer announced a new album, docu-series, single “Yummy” and his 2020 tour dates on Christmas Eve via YouTube.
A new video teases a docuseries in 2020 and his first solo music since “Purpose,” while Bieber hasn’t released an album since 2015.
Ticket prices and on-sale dates have not been announced.
Check out Justin Bieber’s 2020 Tour DATES:
- 05/14 Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
- 05/17 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
- 05/19 Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
- 05/22 Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
- 05/26 San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
- 05/29 Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
- 06/02 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
- 06/05 Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
- 06/09 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
- 06/13 Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
- 06/16 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
- 06/19 Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
- 06/21 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
- 06/24 Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest
- 06/27 Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
- 06/30 New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
- 07/02 Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
- 07/06 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
- 07/08 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
- 07/11 Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
- 07/13 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
- 07/15 N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
- 07/18 Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
- 07/21 Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
- 07/25 Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
- 07/27 Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
- 07/29 Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
- 08/01 Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
- 08/04 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
- 08/06 University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
- 08/08 Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
- 08/12 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
- 08/14 Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
- 08/16 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
- 08/18 Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
- 08/21 Landover, MD @ FedEx Field
- 08/24 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
- 08/26 Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
- 08/29 Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
- 09/01 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
- 09/03 Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
- 09/10 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
- 09/14 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
- 09/17 Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
- 09/26 East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium