Justin Bieber announces new album and 2020 tour dates

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Justin Bieber performs on his 2013 Believe World Tour at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, July 17, 2013, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

DENVER — Justin Bieber is coming to Colorado in 2020 for a June 13 concert, at Empower Field at Mile High.

The “Sorry” singer announced a new album, docu-series, single “Yummy” and his 2020 tour dates on Christmas Eve via YouTube.

A new video teases a docuseries in 2020 and his first solo music since “Purpose,” while Bieber hasn’t released an album since 2015.

Ticket prices and on-sale dates have not been announced.

Check out Justin Bieber’s 2020 Tour DATES:

  • 05/14 Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
  • 05/17 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
  • 05/19 Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
  • 05/22 Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
  • 05/26 San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
  • 05/29 Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
  • 06/02 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
  • 06/05 Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
  • 06/09 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
  • 06/13 Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
  • 06/16 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • 06/19 Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
  • 06/21 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
  • 06/24 Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest
  • 06/27 Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
  • 06/30 New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
  • 07/02 Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
  • 07/06 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
  • 07/08 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
  • 07/11 Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
  • 07/13 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
  • 07/15 N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
  • 07/18 Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
  • 07/21 Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
  • 07/25 Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
  • 07/27 Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
  • 07/29 Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
  • 08/01 Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
  • 08/04 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
  • 08/06 University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
  • 08/08 Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
  • 08/12 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
  • 08/14 Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
  • 08/16 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
  • 08/18 Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
  • 08/21 Landover, MD @ FedEx Field
  • 08/24 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
  • 08/26 Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
  • 08/29 Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
  • 09/01 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
  • 09/03 Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
  • 09/10 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
  • 09/14 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
  • 09/17 Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
  • 09/26 East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local