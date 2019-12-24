Justin Bieber announces new album and 2020 tour dates

Justin Bieber performs on his 2013 Believe World Tour at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, July 17, 2013, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

DENVER — Justin Bieber is coming to Colorado in 2020 for a June 13 concert, at Empower Field at Mile High.

The “Sorry” singer announced a new album, docu-series, single “Yummy” and his 2020 tour dates on Christmas Eve via YouTube.

A new video teases a docuseries in 2020 and his first solo music since “Purpose,” while Bieber hasn’t released an album since 2015.

Ticket prices and on-sale dates have not been announced.

Check out Justin Bieber’s 2020 Tour DATES: