COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Have you ever wondered why there are always crossing palm trees in front of In-N-Out Burger locations?

Most of the restaurants feature the crisscrossing palms, which were inspired by a symbol from the movie “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” from the early 1960’s.

According to EVP/Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick, the movie begins with Jimmy Durante playing a character involved in a car crash. While he is breathing his last breath, he tells the group of motorists trying to help him that there is a treasure hidden under a “W.” At the end of the movie, the group is ready to give up their exhaustive search when they realize they are standing beneath 4 palm trees formed in the shape of a “W.”

Harry then began to symbolize In-N-Out Burger restaurants, his “treasures,” with crossed palm trees, planting them at each store.

One of the latest bath of trees have been planted near the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue in Colorado Springs, but what happens to the tropical plants when the Colorado cold hits?

Unfortunately, according to some FOX21 viewers, the trees seem to be having a difficult time adjusting to Colorado’s chilly temps. In-N-Out hopes to keep the trees healthy year-round by providing heat at their bases and along their trunks via pipe heating cables.