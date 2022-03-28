COLORADO SPRINGS — Known for its gorgeous weather and outdoor scenery, Colorado Springs is the perfect place for outdoor enthusiasts. But what about folks looking to take a break from Mother Nature?

Check out some of the best non-hiking attractions in and around Colorado Springs.

Yes, you’ll still be outside but you’ll be seeing amazing animals from across the world! Named #4 Best Zoo in North America by USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo features exhibits centered around Africa, Asia, Australia, and Rocky Mountain animals. Snag your advanced tickets here.

We know this attraction is partly outside, too, but where else can you find a place with over 400 vintage arcade games like pinball, horse racing, and boxing machines dating back to the 1930s? The best part? Some of the games still only cost one penny to play. The Penny Arcade is open year-round but is only open if the weather is warmer than 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Created by Michael Garman, Magic Town is a mini city that features hundreds of tiny sculptures and cityscapes. Look closely and you will find handcrafted buildings, alleyways, and sidewalk scenes. Sculptures seem to move in front of your eyes as holograms surround you and sounds bring you into the tiny world. Learn more about this unique city here.

A museum dedicated to the history of Colorado Springs, the Pioneer Museum lets you travel back in time to when Colorado Springs was first founded. Learn about celebrities who have ties to the area and see artifacts donated by pioneers, businesses, and long-time residents. Click here to visit the museum’s website.

Tours, tea, and overnight stays are offered at this one-of-a-kind destination. Glen Eyrie boasts “stunning beauty and rich spiritual heritage create a place where, for a few sacred moments, guests can set aside their troubles and catch their breath.” Check out the castle’s latest events here!’

Spend time inside or outside, either way, get ready for historic buildings, gaming opportunities, and some donkey sightings! Known for its casinos, gold mines, and beloved donkeys, Cripple Creek has something for everyone to enjoy. Visit its website for dining, lodging, and event information.

Want to see the top of Pikes Peak without hiking the 14,115-foot mountain? Let us introduce you to the Cog Railway! 360-degree views of the mountains will surround you as you are transported up Pikes Peak to the new Summit Visitor Center. Make sure to grab advance tickets and plan for a three hour round trip.

Originally built as a feed store, The Fifty-Niner is now is a speakeasy in the back of The Dice Guys Game Store that also features a 200 game library to choose from. Check them out here!