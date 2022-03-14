COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — New data suggests Coloradans have an affinity for creepy stalkers, or at least for watching a fictionalized show about one.

According to data from Smart Home Solutions, “You” is the most googled Netflix crime show in Colorado. Interestingly, Colorado is one out of only three other states where “You” is the most googled show.

“Good Girls” snagged the top googled Netflix crime show in America, with 15 states googling it the most.

Although Coloradans seem to enjoy a good thriller, our watching habits might be resulting in some negative effects.

During a recent survey of 1,100 Americans, Smart Home Solutions discovered 81% of respondents were concerned about home security after watching crime TV shows, while 36% were specifically nervous about being robbed.

However, the most likely crime show subgenre to make respondents concerned about home security was true crime (42%), followed by murder mysteries (26%).

Do you live in Colorado, but have no idea what “You” is? Netflix’s description of the show is “a dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.”