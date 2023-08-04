ROME (AP) — A U.S. publishing executive died in a boating accident off Italy’s Amalfi Coast, her company said Friday. Adrienne Vaughan, 45, was president of Bloomsbury Publishing in the U.S., with authors ranging from bestselling novelists Sarah J. Maas and Susanna Clarke to historian Mark Kurlansky.

A Bloomsbury book, “Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South,” by the late Winfred Rembert (as told to Erin I. Kelly), won the Pulitzer Prize for biography in 2022.

Vaughan, who had a master’s degree in business from New York University, had worked at the Disney Book Group and Oxford University Press among other companies before joining Bloomsbury in 2020 as executive editor and COO. She was promoted to president a year later and also served on the board of the industry trade group the Association of American Publishers.

“Adrienne Vaughan was a leader of dazzling talent and infectious passion and had a deep commitment to authors and readers,” reads a joint statement from the association’s board chair, Julia Reidhead, and president and CEO, Maria A. Pallante. “Most of all she was an extraordinary human being, and those of us who had the opportunity to work with her will be forever fortunate.”

The rented motorboat Vaughan and her family were on during a vacation to the popular tourist destination crashed into a sailboat Thursday, Italian state TV said.

According to Italian media reports, the motorboat, rented through a skipper, slammed into the sailboat, which was carrying dozens of U.S. and German tourists, including some celebrating a wedding.

She was pulled out of the water and brought to a dock but died by the time a helicopter ambulance arrived, state TV said.

The Italian coast guard office in Amalfi was investigating the crash. A call to its office wasn’t answered, nor was there a response to an emailed request to the Coast Guard for details.

Vaughan’s husband, Mike White, was hospitalized with a shoulder injury while the couple’s two young children were uninjured, according to the reports.

No one aboard the sailboat, which had more than 80 U.S. and German tourists and the crew members on board, was injured.

A blood test for the skipper of the motorboat tested positive for substance use, reported Italian news agency ANSA, which didn’t indicate whether the result indicated alcohol or drug consumption. The skipper, an Italian about 30 years old, suffered a broken pelvis and ribs, ANSA said.

There was no answer at the courthouse in the southern of port city of Salerno, where prosecutors were overseeing the investigation.

When the motorboat crashed, it had been headed to Positano, one of the most popular destinations along the Amalfi Coast, Italian media said.