Emily Roehler

Emily graduated with honors with her bachelor’s in Meteorology from Western Connecticut State University. She began her weather career in Kearney, Nebraska, spending 2 years in the ‘Good Life’ state forecasting tornadoes, ice storms and everything in between! After that she made the move to beautiful Colorado Springs, Colorado where she spent 4 years forecasting in the challenging mountain terrain at KKTV, hiking fourteeners and enjoying the beautiful mountain views. After her time in the Springs Emily moved up to Denver where she forecast the weather across the country on the national network, WeatherNation. She’s happy to be back in Colorado Springs again with the team at Fox. She’s a Phoenix native, but she doesn’t miss the heat! In her free time, Emily enjoys hiking with her dog, Jax, and is always looking for new trails to explore. She also enjoys cooking and baking, and thrifting old furniture for DIY projects. She’s a huge sci-fi nerd, an obsession that started as a child with Harry Potter. When she’s not at work you can usually find her on a trail or binge-watching Game of Thrones.