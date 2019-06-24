Elizabeth Irvine-Madrid

Originally from Southern California, Liz moved to Colorado in 2013 to teach middle school English through Teach for America. Since then, she has fallen in love with the community. In 2019, she started using her love of writing as a News Producer with FOX21, her favorite news station in the Springs. She feels that her experiences teaching and working with students and families have given her a unique perspective of our amazing city and the things that matter most to its people.

When she’s not writing copy or timing the morning show, Liz likes to travel, perform, quote movies, attend local events, and pet every dog she sees. Liz is a firm believer that every day should be Halloween, and her friends describe her as “artsy, eccentric, a little spooky, and maybe a bit too honest at times… but in a good way(?)”

Liz earned her Bachelor of Arts in English from Northern Arizona University and is currently working on her Master of Arts in Communication from UCCS.