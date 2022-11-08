El Paso County Election Results 2022

FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for El Paso County can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Several races will be watched closely including; El Paso County Commissioner District 1, El Paso County Commissioner District 5, and El Paso County Sheriff, among others.

There are also several ballot issues and questions of high interest in El Paso County including; Colorado Springs Ballot Question 300, Colorado Springs Ballot Issue 301, and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority Ballot Issue 7A, among others.

FOX21 News will also provide a scroll on-air of election results beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 8.