“You gotta look for some good things right now”: Monument teacher’s music video goes viral

MONUMENT — Nick Odil, a Palmer Ridge High School science teacher, regularly makes fun music videos for his students, but it’s his latest video that’s going viral.

“I was driving to soccer practice with my daughter and we were listening to the actual song. And that ‘don’t show up line’ hit and I was like, ‘that’s kind of funny.’ So, that’s kind of where it started,” Odil said.

Using singer, Dua Lipa’s, “Don’t Start Now” melody, Odil switched up the words, making it all about following COVID-19 guidelines.

As of Friday, his video’s reached more than 14,000 views.

“Well, when Tyler Dall (science department head) is involved, yeah, you gotta get a lot of shares,” Odil said.

Odil got a number of school staff involved, from the science department, the principal, assistant principals, the dean, athletic director and trainer, and custodians.

“The other people involved, I just didn’t give much of a choice, I just kind of told them, ‘you’re going to dance in a video.’ That worked out pretty well, and everybody was really into it,”

Odil says the whole thing took three days to put together.

“I want kids, when they come into my room, to think it’s going to be a fun day, regardless of you know, what we’re going to learn about or what we’re doing. Fun is important because if you’re thinking you’re going to have fun, you’re probably way more likely to learn what we’re doing,” Odil said.

Even with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he wants to remind students there is still fun to be had this year.

“It’s a different kind of year, but I think it’s a little bit more engaging than reading a PowerPoint about COVID or something like that. I think they find some humor in that and I think you gotta look for some good things right now, and I hope that was one of the good things for them as they walked in the door here,” Odil said.

Click here to watch the full video.