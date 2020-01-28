X GAMES Aspen 2020 recap and more

ASPEN, Colo. — The 24th edition of ESPN’S annual winter action sports competition brings athletes from across the country and globe. Aspen has been the home for the X Games Winter event for 19 years!

Fifteen Colorado athletes qualified to compete.

COLORADO ATHLETES RESULTS:

Red Gerard from Silverthorne: 3rd Place Snowboard Slopestyle

Jake Pates from Eagle: 2nd Snowboard SuperPipe Session, 13th Snowboard SuperPipe

Taylor Gold from Steamboat Springs: 1st Snowboard SuperPipe Session, 6th Snowboard SuperPipe

Alex Ferreira from Aspen: 1st Ski SuperPipe, 2nd in Special Olympics Unified Skiing with Pranger

Aaron Blunck from Crested Butte: 2nd Ski SuperPipe

Gus Kenworthy from Telluride: 1st in Special Olympics Unified Skiing with Lyons, 10th Ski Slopestyle, 12th SKI SuperPipe

Birk Irving from Winter Park: 5th Ski SuperPipe

Torin Yater-Wallace from Aspen: 6th Ski Knuckle Huck

Mark Wilson from Denver: 14th Snow BikeCross

Taylor Seaton from Avon: 10th Ski SuperPipe

Jaxin Hoerter from Breckenridge: 13th Ski SuperPipe

Lyman Currier from Boulder: 6th Ski SuperPipe

Jake Canter from Silverthorne: 6th Snowboard Knuckle Huck

For some, it was their first X Games medal. Red Gerard, a Sochi Olympics Gold medalist won his first X Games medal.

“I am beyond excited as a kid I was like dreaming of getting a medal here so I am so excited to do it and it was a really fun week, honestly there were a lot of snowboarding and really good snowboarding so I’m just happy I was able to run all four runs it was a good day,” said Red Gerard.

Alex Ferreira, an Aspen native defended his gold medal on the SuperPipe in a nail-biter finale showing off a new trick he had recently learned. He is the first Aspen skier to win back-to-back.

“I used to sneak out in middle school and I would get to this contest just to catch a glimpse of the pros and to be able to be in it and no less win it, I’m on cloud 9!” Ferreira explained.

Alex Ferreira after winning Ski SuperPipe

Steamboat Spring’s Taylor Gold scored his first gold medal, winning the first-ever snowboard superpipe session. Taylor’s sister, Arielle, also a competitor was super proud.

“He had such a great week so I’ve just been vicariously been living through him,” Arielle said.

She didn’t compete due to a head injury but signed autographs and gave advice to fans.

“Always be sure that you are having fun doing it especially once you get into the competitive level it’s easy to get wrapped up in the results and forget why you started in the first place that’s something I’m constantly reminding myself is embrace every part of it and have as much fun as possible,” Arielle added.

Besides elite competition to watch, spectators had their chance to do some competing as well. There was a ninja warrior obstacle course to see who could finish the fastest, as well as an escape room and a Strider snow skis course to try out.

National Geographic also had a booth educating people about Mount Everest and the scientific research climbers do at the summit. People got to see what it was like at the top with virtual reality goggles.

“They get to see what climbers high up on the mountain see,” said Mountaineer Pete Athans who has summited Mt. Everest 7 times. “In one point you see down about 9,000 feet of mountain and the other side about 10,000 feet of mountain and you see the scientists the weather stations.”

There were, of course, tons of photo opportunities to capture around Aspen all of the fun. Fans also experienced feature musical performances by Alesso, Bazzi, ILLENIUM, and Rae Sremmurd.



Bazzi

The athletes once again left their mark on the world’s top progressive action sports, pulling off extreme tricks and making an unforgettable X Games.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus concerns, the X Games Chongli 2020 event will be postponed until a later date. Officials with X Games said the safety of our athletes, staff, and spectators is their top priority and they’ll continue to closely monitor the situation.