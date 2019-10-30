Winter storm puts brakes on Meals on Wheels

Matt Jackson, right, of the Meals On Wheels program in Charleston, W.Va., delivers a meal to Bill Taylor Wednesday, June 25, 2008 in Charleston, W.Va. Rising gas and food prices are crippling programs that many older Americans rely on for food, transportation and contact with the outside world. (AP Photo/Jeff Gentner)

COLORADO SPRINGS — The recent winter storms put Silver Key’s Meals on Wheels to a temporary halt Wednesday.

Meals on Wheels is a federally funded program for low-income seniors, who can get freshly made nutritious meals delivered each day.

While the non-profit was able to plan ahead with the first storm at the start of the week, Tuesday night’s round of snow forced cancellations, with nearly 200 meals not delivered.

Silver Key says when they are able, they will typically include an extra meal in their deliveries after a snow storm. However, they will include two meals before an impending storm, so that one can be put in the freezer as their meal for the following day.

Silver Key’s Connection Cafes were also affected by the winter storms this week.

Out of 14 cafes in southern Colorado, 11 were still open Wednesday.

Silver Key is currently collecting donations for their Bountiful Bags Thanksgiving food drive.

