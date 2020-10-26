Wild Fire Tees: Raising money for Colorado wildfire relief

COLORADO — Wild Fire Tees, a group of local businesses and designers are coming together once again to give back to those impacted by wildfires across the state by turning fashion into funding.

During the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires, a group of volunteers raised $500,000 for wildfire relief.

On Saturday, Wild Fire Tees posted to their Facebook page, saying they need the community’s support. Voicing that 100% of profits raised for their wildfire t-shirts go directly to Colorado wildfire relief.

The shirts are $22 each and are made by local designers, printers, and artists, all helping first responders and wildfire victims.

