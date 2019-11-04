Where to vote and drop off your ballot in southern Colorado

Election day hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
El Paso County
24-hour ballot boxes:
(located in red on map)
- East Library – 5550 N. Union Blvd., Colo. Springs
- Falcon Fire Department Station 3 – Headquarters – 7030 Old Meridian Rd., Falcon
- Library 21c – 1175 Chapel Hills Dr., Colo. Springs
- Ellicott School District Admin Building – 322 S. Ellicott Hwy., Calhan
- Black Forest Park-n-Ride – 7503 Black Forest Rd., Colo. Springs
- EPC Public Services Department – 1010 Golden St., Calhan
- Charles C. “Chuck” Brown Transportation & Environmental Complex – 3275 Akers Dr., Colo. Springs
- City of Colorado Springs – 30 S. Nevada Ave, Colo. Springs
- Fountain Police Department – 222 N. Santa Fe Ave., Fountain
- City of Manitou Springs City Hall – 606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
- Pikes Peak Regional Development Center – 2880 International Cir., Colo. Springs
- Monument Park & Ride – NE corner off of I-25 at exit 161 Woodmoor Dr. & I-25, Monument
- University of Colorado Colorado Springs – In front of the University Center – 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., Colo. Springs
- Pikes Peak Community College Rampart Range Campus – Near Bus Stop 2070 Interquest Pkwy., Colo. Springs
- Pikes Peak Community College Centennial Campus – Near North Entrance 5675 S. Academy Blvd., Colo. Springs
- Tiffany Square – U-Haul Moving & Storage at Rockrimmon – 6805 Corporate Dr., Colo. Springs
- Bear Creek Park, Community Garden – 2002 Creek Crossing St., Colo. Springs
- Black Forest Fire Rescue Protection District – 11445 Teachout Rd., Colo. Springs
- Fountain Creek Park – SW corner of Hwy 85/87 & Duckwood Rd. in the first parking lot 2010 Duckwood Rd., Fountain
Voter Service and Polling Center:
(located in green on map)
- Main Office (EPC Clerk’s Office) 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd., Colo. Springs
- North Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) – 8830 N. Union Blvd., Colo. Springs
- Downtown Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) – 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colo. Springs
- Southeast Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) – 5650 Industrial Pl., Colo. Springs
- Fort Carson (EPC Clerk’s Office) – Enter at Gate 1 6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525, Ft. Carson
- Town of Monument Town Hall – 645 Beacon Lite Rd., Monument
- Victory World Outreach – 3150 S. Academy Blvd., Colo. Springs
Pueblo County
24-hour ballot boxes:
(located in red on map)
- Pueblo County Election Office – 720 N. Main St. Pueblo (Back of Building)
- Colorado State Fair Grounds – 950 S. Prairie Ave. Pueblo (Outside the gate on Prairie)
- Lamb Branch Library – 2525 S. Pueblo Blvd. Pueblo
- Pueblo County Sheriff’s Substation – 320 E. Joe Martinez Blvd. Pueblo West
Drop-off locations:
(located in blue on map)
- Pueblo County Courthouse – 215 W. 10th St., Pueblo
- ADA Office-Ground Level (East Entrance-Main St.) & Rotunda-1st Floor (West Entrance-Court St.)
- Colorado City Metropolitan District – 4497 Bent Brothers Blvd. Colorado City
Voter Service and Polling Center:
(located in green on map)
- Pueblo County Election Department – 720 N. Main St., Ste. 200 Pueblo
Teller County
24-hour ballot boxes:
(located in red on map)
- Woodland Park Motor Vehicle Office – 800 Research Drive, Suite 200 Woodland Park
- Teller County Courthouse (outside) – 101 W. Bennett Avenue Cripple Creek
Voter Service and Polling Center:
(located in green on map)
- Woodland Park Rampart Library (Vote in person and drop box available) 218 E. Midland Avenue, Woodland Park
- Clerk and Recorder’s Office (Vote in person and drop box available) 101 W. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek
Fremont County
24-hour drop-off boxes:
(located in red on map)
- Cotopaxi Consolidated Schools – 345 Co Rd 12, Cotopaxi
- Penrose Elementary School – 100 Illinois St, Penrose
Drop-off locations:
(located in blue on map)
- Florence City Hall – 600 W 3rd St, Florence from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Fremont County Administration Building – 615 Macon Ave. Room 106 Cañon City from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Voter Service and Polling Center:
(located in green on map)
- 201 N 6th St. in Canon City, across from the Fremont County Administration Building