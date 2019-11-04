Where to vote and drop off your ballot in southern Colorado

Election day hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

El Paso County

24-hour ballot boxes:

(located in red on map)

East Library – 5550 N. Union Blvd., Colo. Springs

Falcon Fire Department Station 3 – Headquarters – 7030 Old Meridian Rd., Falcon

Library 21c – 1175 Chapel Hills Dr., Colo. Springs

Ellicott School District Admin Building – 322 S. Ellicott Hwy., Calhan

Black Forest Park-n-Ride – 7503 Black Forest Rd., Colo. Springs

EPC Public Services Department – 1010 Golden St., Calhan

Charles C. “Chuck” Brown Transportation & Environmental Complex – 3275 Akers Dr., Colo. Springs

City of Colorado Springs – 30 S. Nevada Ave, Colo. Springs

Fountain Police Department – 222 N. Santa Fe Ave., Fountain

City of Manitou Springs City Hall – 606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs

Pikes Peak Regional Development Center – 2880 International Cir., Colo. Springs

Monument Park & Ride – NE corner off of I-25 at exit 161 Woodmoor Dr. & I-25, Monument

University of Colorado Colorado Springs – In front of the University Center – 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., Colo. Springs

Pikes Peak Community College Rampart Range Campus – Near Bus Stop 2070 Interquest Pkwy., Colo. Springs

Pikes Peak Community College Centennial Campus – Near North Entrance 5675 S. Academy Blvd., Colo. Springs

Tiffany Square – U-Haul Moving & Storage at Rockrimmon – 6805 Corporate Dr., Colo. Springs

Bear Creek Park, Community Garden – 2002 Creek Crossing St., Colo. Springs

Black Forest Fire Rescue Protection District – 11445 Teachout Rd., Colo. Springs

Fountain Creek Park – SW corner of Hwy 85/87 & Duckwood Rd. in the first parking lot 2010 Duckwood Rd., Fountain

Voter Service and Polling Center:

(located in green on map)

Main Office (EPC Clerk’s Office) 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd., Colo. Springs

North Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) – 8830 N. Union Blvd., Colo. Springs

Downtown Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) – 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colo. Springs

Southeast Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) – 5650 Industrial Pl., Colo. Springs

Fort Carson (EPC Clerk’s Office) – Enter at Gate 1 6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525, Ft. Carson

Town of Monument Town Hall – 645 Beacon Lite Rd., Monument

Victory World Outreach – 3150 S. Academy Blvd., Colo. Springs

Pueblo County

24-hour ballot boxes:

(located in red on map)

Pueblo County Election Office – 720 N. Main St. Pueblo (Back of Building)

Colorado State Fair Grounds – 950 S. Prairie Ave. Pueblo (Outside the gate on Prairie)

Lamb Branch Library – 2525 S. Pueblo Blvd. Pueblo

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Substation – 320 E. Joe Martinez Blvd. Pueblo West

Drop-off locations:

(located in blue on map)

Pueblo County Courthouse – 215 W. 10th St., Pueblo ADA Office-Ground Level (East Entrance-Main St.) & Rotunda-1st Floor (West Entrance-Court St.)

Colorado City Metropolitan District – 4497 Bent Brothers Blvd. Colorado City

Voter Service and Polling Center:

(located in green on map)

Pueblo County Election Department – 720 N. Main St., Ste. 200 Pueblo

Teller County

24-hour ballot boxes:

(located in red on map)

Woodland Park Motor Vehicle Office – 800 Research Drive, Suite 200 Woodland Park

Teller County Courthouse (outside) – 101 W. Bennett Avenue Cripple Creek

Voter Service and Polling Center:

(located in green on map)

Woodland Park Rampart Library (Vote in person and drop box available) 218 E. Midland Avenue, Woodland Park

Clerk and Recorder’s Office (Vote in person and drop box available) 101 W. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek

Fremont County

24-hour drop-off boxes:

(located in red on map)

Cotopaxi Consolidated Schools – 345 Co Rd 12, Cotopaxi

Penrose Elementary School – 100 Illinois St, Penrose

Drop-off locations:

(located in blue on map)

Florence City Hall – 600 W 3rd St, Florence from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Fremont County Administration Building – 615 Macon Ave. Room 106 Cañon City from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Voter Service and Polling Center:

(located in green on map)