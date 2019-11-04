Where to vote and drop off your ballot in southern Colorado

Digital Now

2019 Colorado election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Election day hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

El Paso County

24-hour ballot boxes:
(located in red on map)

  • East Library – 5550 N. Union Blvd., Colo. Springs
  • Falcon Fire Department Station 3 – Headquarters – 7030 Old Meridian Rd., Falcon
  • Library 21c – 1175 Chapel Hills Dr., Colo. Springs
  • Ellicott School District Admin Building – 322 S. Ellicott Hwy., Calhan
  • Black Forest Park-n-Ride – 7503 Black Forest Rd., Colo. Springs
  • EPC Public Services Department – 1010 Golden St., Calhan
  • Charles C. “Chuck” Brown Transportation & Environmental Complex – 3275 Akers Dr., Colo. Springs
  • City of Colorado Springs – 30 S. Nevada Ave, Colo. Springs
  • Fountain Police Department – 222 N. Santa Fe Ave., Fountain
  • City of Manitou Springs City Hall – 606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
  • Pikes Peak Regional Development Center – 2880 International Cir., Colo. Springs
  • Monument Park & Ride – NE corner off of I-25 at exit 161 Woodmoor Dr. & I-25, Monument
  • University of Colorado Colorado Springs – In front of the University Center – 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., Colo. Springs
  • Pikes Peak Community College Rampart Range Campus – Near Bus Stop 2070 Interquest Pkwy., Colo. Springs
  • Pikes Peak Community College Centennial Campus – Near North Entrance 5675 S. Academy Blvd., Colo. Springs
  • Tiffany Square – U-Haul Moving & Storage at Rockrimmon – 6805 Corporate Dr., Colo. Springs
  • Bear Creek Park, Community Garden – 2002 Creek Crossing St., Colo. Springs
  • Black Forest Fire Rescue Protection District – 11445 Teachout Rd., Colo. Springs
  • Fountain Creek Park – SW corner of Hwy 85/87 & Duckwood Rd. in the first parking lot 2010 Duckwood Rd., Fountain

Voter Service and Polling Center:
(located in green on map)

  • Main Office (EPC Clerk’s Office) 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd., Colo. Springs
  • North Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) – 8830 N. Union Blvd., Colo. Springs
  • Downtown Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) – 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colo. Springs
  • Southeast Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) – 5650 Industrial Pl., Colo. Springs
  • Fort Carson (EPC Clerk’s Office) – Enter at Gate 1 6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525, Ft. Carson
  • Town of Monument Town Hall – 645 Beacon Lite Rd., Monument
  • Victory World Outreach – 3150 S. Academy Blvd., Colo. Springs

Pueblo County

24-hour ballot boxes:
(located in red on map)

  • Pueblo County Election Office – 720 N. Main St. Pueblo (Back of Building)
  • Colorado State Fair Grounds – 950 S. Prairie Ave. Pueblo (Outside the gate on Prairie)
  • Lamb Branch Library – 2525 S. Pueblo Blvd. Pueblo
  • Pueblo County Sheriff’s Substation – 320 E. Joe Martinez Blvd. Pueblo West

Drop-off locations:
(located in blue on map)

  • Pueblo County Courthouse – 215 W. 10th St., Pueblo
    • ADA Office-Ground Level (East Entrance-Main St.) & Rotunda-1st Floor (West Entrance-Court St.)
  • Colorado City Metropolitan District – 4497 Bent Brothers Blvd. Colorado City

Voter Service and Polling Center:
(located in green on map)

  • Pueblo County Election Department – 720 N. Main St., Ste. 200 Pueblo

Teller County

24-hour ballot boxes:
(located in red on map)

  • Woodland Park Motor Vehicle Office – 800 Research Drive, Suite 200 Woodland Park
  • Teller County Courthouse (outside) – 101 W. Bennett Avenue Cripple Creek

Voter Service and Polling Center:
(located in green on map)

  • Woodland Park Rampart Library (Vote in person and drop box available) 218 E. Midland Avenue, Woodland Park
  • Clerk and Recorder’s Office (Vote in person and drop box available) 101 W. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek

Fremont County

24-hour drop-off boxes:
(located in red on map)

  • Cotopaxi Consolidated Schools – 345 Co Rd 12, Cotopaxi
  • Penrose Elementary School – 100 Illinois St, Penrose

Drop-off locations:
(located in blue on map)

  • Florence City Hall – 600 W 3rd St, Florence from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Fremont County Administration Building – 615 Macon Ave. Room 106 Cañon City from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Voter Service and Polling Center:
(located in green on map)

  • 201 N 6th St. in Canon City, across from the Fremont County Administration Building

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories