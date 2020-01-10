West Middle School students move ahead in national STEM contest

COLORADO SPRINGS — West Middle School was chosen as one of a hundred schools across the country to move forward in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.

The contest encourages teachers and students to solve real-world issues in their community using science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills.

Phillip Hutcherson, Math and Science Instructions Specialist at West Middle School, is also the coach of their STEM Club, and discusses the real-world issue they’re working to solve:

School District 11 says thousands of teams submitted proposals for the contest.

West Middle School is the only school representing Colorado and will be competing against schools across the country.

Next, they’re tasking with building a prototype of the solution to their real-world issue.

West Middle School students, Alexa Brickell and Julian Soberanis, discuss why they’re focusing on hail damage:

The winning team will get $15,000 towards electronics for their school.

Brickell and Soberanis talk about why new technology will be beneficial for West Middle School.

West Middle School has 11 students in its STEM Club. Each student must be nominated in order to join the club.

Brickell discusses what it takes to be part of the STEM Club and Soberanis talks about what their club environment is like:

West Middle School’s STEM Club team will have to submit a video of the progress on their prototype by February 20 in order to move to the next round in the contest.