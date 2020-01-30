Weather Whys: What is wind chill?

Wind chill is something we experience often in S Colorado. It’s a function of air temperature and wind speed which makes it feel colder than the actual air temperature. When wind speeds increase, so does the wind chill factor. It doesn’t just impact how cold we feel, it can actually speed up the time it takes for frostbite to occur! This is because the added wind increases the rate at which our bodies lose heat to the environment. It’s important to dress in layers and cover exposed skin to reduce the impact wind chill has on your body.