Weather Whys: What is a Derecho?

The Midwest saw a strong Derecho event on Aug. 10, 2020. A Derecho is a large scale straight-line wind event that causes damage over a long path.

These typically form along a strong line of storms the same way straight-line winds form. The difference is the distance of the path of damage. Most straight-line wind events are isolated and short lived. Derecho events last a long time and travel a long distance. The damage path must be over 240 miles long and the wind gusts along the line of storms must over 57 mph at most points. Sometimes gusts can even reach over 100 mph.