The green screen is a tool that meteorologists use daily to show you the forecast at home, it is also used throughout the TV, movie and video production industry. Although it is widely used, many people don't understand how it works. One of the questions I get most often while shooting a Facebook live or sharing photos in-studio is "why isn't the wall changing behind you?" or "why can't I see the forecast on the wall?" -- basically some variation of "how does the green screen work?" So I thought, why not explain it?

Let's start with the basics. The green screen is exactly that -- a green screen of fabric or wall that has been painted green. Depending on the studio this can also extend onto the floor but at FOX21 ours is just the wall. Here's a picture of what it looks like all the time, even when I am using it for the forecast. The wall is not the technical part of the operation. It is just a wall, nothing fancy. The technical term for it is a "chroma key."