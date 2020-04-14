Live Now
Watch FOX21 News at 9
Closings and Delays
Fort Carson

Weather Whys: How to measure snow

Weather Whys

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Yes – there is a right way to measure snow! It’ll add a little extra time to the process but it will give you the most accurate measurement you can get without an at home weather station.

First, find a spot that is away from walls or fences and keep out of any areas that have drifted. Measure in a few places and then average the number. For example, if you measure in 3 places, 6″ in two spots and 4″ in the other you’ll add 6+6+4 for a total of 16 inches. Divide this number by 3 since you measured in three spots. 16/3=5.33″. You have 5.33″ in the area you measured in. This is a more accurate measurement than just 6″ or 4″ that you would have gotten if you just measured once.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> More Digital Now stories

More Digital Now stories

More Digital Now