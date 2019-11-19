Volunteers share stories to raise awareness for Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention is an agency that provides training in suicide prevention, support groups for people with thoughts or actions towards suicide, support groups for family members of attempters, and grief groups for youth who have lost someone to suicide.

Ron Johnson and Hazel Mannery are two volunteers that have both lost someone close to them.

“It has helped my suffering a great deal, to be able to be of service to others,” said Ron Johnson.

Both Johnson and Mannery lead groups talking about what was once taboo.

“I think it’s important to talk about it, so people know they are not alone, even if we push it under the rug, it still happens, when it does happen we need to know how to handle it and not let it happen again,” said Mannery.

Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention offers a variety of free groups, click here to learn more.

“It’s an ongoing issue that we have to pay attention to because suicide is preventable,” said Cassandra Walton, Executive Director, Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention.

According to the El Paso County Coroner’s report, 18% of deaths in 2018 were suicides.

Those needing immediate support can call the Colorado Crisis Line at 1-844-493-TALK.