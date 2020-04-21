Virtual Farmers Market opens in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Virtual Farmers Market has now opened in Colorado Springs, allowing customers to shop for locally produced food from farmers, ranchers and artisanal food crafters across southern Colorado.

Over 40 vendors are selling their products online. The main difference from an in-person farmers market, is you only pay once.

Katie Belle Miller, owner of Heritage Belle Farms in Calhan, created the marketplace, and says vendors receive 90% of the profits, which is very different from commercial agriculture, where they typically only see 15% of profit.

Here’s how it works:

SHOP ONLINE: Virtual Marketplace is open from Monday at 12:00 pm, through Thursday at 12:00 pm here.

VENDOR DROP OFF: Vendors have two days to drop off products/food at Ranch Foods Direct.

CUSTOMERS PICKUP GOODS: Saturdays from 12:00pm to 1:30 pm at Ranch Foods Direct (4635 Town Center Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80916) in Colorado Springs, located near Platte and Academy.





Examples of locally-made products in the Virtual Farmers Market

Brian Hall, owner of Pure Foods Colorado in Peyton, is selling many of his products on the marketplace, including grass-fed/pastured raised beef, lettuce, kale, goat milk/grass fed tallow soap, and more.

It gives us the opportunity to provide nutrient-dense, local food to consumers and on the consumer side it gives them the ability to shop online with various locals farmers and ranchers and be able to pick up their food in a central location – it works great on both ends. Brian Hall, Pure Foods Colorado

If you are a local farm or vendor and would like to sell your products, contact Market Manager Katie Belle Miller.

>>To support your local farms, visit the Virtual Farmers Market here.