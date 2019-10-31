Unique costume unveiled for deserving Colorado Springs’ boy

COLORADO SPRINGS — With a little bit of tape, a few lights, and a helping hand.. or several.

“They usually take us three to four months, and we did this one in eight weeks,” said Lisa Nandin, team leader of The Magic Wheelchair, Colorado Springs.

13-year-old Xavier Pinete wanted to be a robot for Halloween.

But Xavier, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at eight months old, needed his costume to fit around his wheelchair.

“He’s been wanting me to build him a robot costume and I don’t know how to do it,” said Mario Pinete, Xavier’s father.

Magic Wheelchair stepped in to make it happen.

The national nonprofit builds costumes for children in wheelchairs at no cost to families.

“It really starts with what the kiddo wants. You know, we gotta look at what they’re looking for to get out of the costume,” said Nathan Hudson who is also with Magic Wheelchair, Colorado Springs.

They designed something special for Xavier.

“It’s called a Garland. And it comes from a movie called Megazone 23,” said Hudson.

Magic Wheelchair’s Colorado Springs team surprised Xavier at Carson Middle School Thursday.

“It’s always stressful because no matter how many times we dryfit it, something always comes up when we actually get the wheelchair and we fit it to the wheelchair,” Hudson said.

But everything eventually worked out.

“The joy on the child’s face and the family, it’s just overwhelming. That’s why we do it,” Nandin said.