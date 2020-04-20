UCHealth ramps up Virtual Visits to see more patients in need of care

COLORADO SPRINGS — UCHealth is now offering Virtual Visits to more than 700 clinics.

“The demand for virtual care has absolutely exploded. In the month of March, we went from seeing about 20 visits a day in virtual urgent care to seeing our max was 260. So, over a thousand percent increase in virtual visits volume,” said Dr. Chris Davis, Medical Director of Virtual Health for UCHealth.

While Virtual Visits were initially focused on primary care, multiple specialists have since been added.

“Patients are seeing cardiologists, and neurologists, and endocrinologists, and behavioral health specialists, and surgeons,” said Dr. Katie Markley, senior medical director, Informatics for UCHealth.

“In the pre-COVID era, we were able to manage things like pink eye, sore throats, urinary tract infections quite easily using the virtual urgent care and video visits. In the scenario of COVID, these video visits are an excellent way to triage and understand whether or not a patient should stay at home or go into the emergency department,” Davis said.

UCHealth wants to remind people their virtual visits do not replace in-person care in some instances, such as medical emergencies.

“Sometimes there are types of physical exams that don’t lend themselves to video visits. But what it does allow is a very efficient and safe way to triage what’s going on. It’s very hard for a patient to know, “hey, when do I need to see a provider in person? And when do I need to see them and when is it safe to see them virtually?’ And we can use a video visit to triage that issue and get the patient to the right care scenario at the right time,” Davis said.

If a patient does need to be seen in person, there’s a new procedure to follow.

“We’re reaching out to you and having a coordinated plan to meet you in the parking lot, so that you don’t have to sit in the waiting room. And we actually ask that you bring a mask with you, so that we can respect that initiative by the CDC. And we will escort your right back to a cleaned room and we will limit how many people you will come into contact with, not just other patients, but also staff members within the clinic as well,” Markley said.

Remember, for any medical emergencies, especially if you feel short of breath, call 911.

Click here to learn more about Virtual Visits.