UCHealth and Children’s Hospital Colorado treats cases of “Broncos Fever”

COLORADO SPRINGS — UCHealth and Children’s Hospital Colorado partnered with the Denver Broncos to have a Broncos Mobile Treatment Unit in Colorado Springs on Monday to treat special cases of “broncos fever.”

A blue and orange re-vamped ambulance had a fan experience for anyone who felt that they might have “broncos fever” and patients were diagnosed and sent home with swag to help with their symptoms.

“We’re anticipating Broncos Fever to reach epidemic proportions this season, with much greater reach than anything we’ve seen before,” said Manny Rodriguez, UCHealth Chief Marketing and Patient Experience Officer. “Our outreach to help diagnose this incurable condition also will enable us to engage fans in a way that will have a real impact on public health in Colorado, by encouraging them to seek regular annual health screenings for common cancers and conditions that when caught early have high rates of survival.”