UCCS enrollment down only 4.5 percent amid pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — With just about two weeks until the start of the fall semester for the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS), the big question remains, how many students will attend this fall?

Jared Verner the Director of Communications for UCCS says year over year enrollment is down 4.5 percent from last year.

“Right now, year over year, we are about 4.5 percent down from last year, which is actually all things considered very strong for us considering where we started the season, which was close to 22 percent down,” Verner said.

This year pandemic-related closures and travel restrictions forced many college campuses to turn to virtual campus tours, UCCS included.

Amy Almasri is in the 5th semester of her senior year at UCCS, and she says there are so many differences between doing a virtual tour versus in-person. Especially when it comes to seeing the mountains in person, or where buildings are going to be.

“You don’t really get that perspective doing like a virtual tour. So I could really imagine that impacting someone’s decision to come to any college at all,” Almasri added.

FOX21 Digital NOW spoke with incoming freshman Carley Connelly who has done both virtual and in-person campus tours, and to no surprise, she prefers in-person.

Connelly said, “I think in-person was able to give me like a better feel for the campus because I also did a virtual tour a few months ago, and you could see a little bit but you couldn’t get the real feel with students and how it actually looks.”

While some classes will still be held remotely, you can expect to see others to be in-person this fall. According to UCCS, roughly 45-50 percent of classes will have some form of the on-campus experience, and then there will be a mix of hybrid courses.

All incoming freshmen and transfer students will be issued Google Chrome laptops.

“As students are making their decision, you know, is that one less expense they have to purchase,” Verner said. “We’re very cognizant of those things and making sure that we’re trying to keep costs as low as we possibly can, while not sacrificing the quality of education at the same time.”

Students, facility, and staff should plan to see some changes around campus this year.

“It’s going to be behind masks, it’s going to be six feet away, you know it’s going to be a different environment, but we’re going to try and replicate a normal college experience as best we can,” the spokesperson for UCCS said.