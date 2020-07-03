Uber ready to keep you safe this holiday weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — As people gear up for the Fourth of July weekend celebrations, Uber making sure safety is top of mind and riders are helping keep themselves, their driver, and their loved ones safe.
According to Uber, they’re working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) on rideshare safety tips to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as cities begin to reopen.
Five safety tips for riders from Uber for this holiday weekend:
- Wear a face cover: Both the CDC and WHO recommend wearing a face cover when social distancing is not possible to help reduce the likelihood of transmitting COVID-19. In May, Uber announced that all users will be required to wear a face cover during a trip.
- If your driver is not wearing a face cover or mask, you can cancel the trip.
- Wash your hands: Practice good hygiene by washing your hands before and after you get into a rideshare vehicle. Uber’s Ready to Ride Safety Checklist will ask you to confirm this before you begin your trip.
- Roll the window down: When possible, riders should keep the windows open during a trip to keep the air circulating.
- Sit in the Back Seat: While this isn’t always easy – to encourage social distancing, Uber recommends riders always sit in the back seat.
- There are a limited number of people per car, 3 for UberX and Comfort, and 5 for UberXL to make sure the front seat can stay empty.
- Handle your belongings: Whether you are traveling for business or pleasure, avoid letting your driver load and unload your personal belongings into the trunk of the car.
- Handle those items yourself to help reduce the risk of exposure.