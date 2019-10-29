Trouble-free trick-or-treating: keeping kids safe

Live Now
Watch FOX21 News at 5
1  of  88
Closings and Delays
A Turning Point of Colorado Springs Academy School of Driving Achieve Whole Recovery Air Academy Federal Credit Union Atlas Preparatory School Aventa Credit Union Big Sandy SD Building Blocks-Pueblo (Belmont) Calhan RJ1 Canon City RE-1 Catholic Charities in Pueblo Center for Spiritual Living - COs: closed at noon Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 Church For All Nations CIVA Charter School Colorado College Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo Colorado Technical University Connect Charter School Davita Medical Group District 49 Douglas County Libraries Eastlake High School Edison 54JT Elbert Schools 200 Elizabeth Sch. Dist. Ellicott 22 Every Home for Christ Family of Christ First Baptist Church Black Forest First Presbyterian Church Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument Focus on the Family Fort Carson Hanover 28 Health Solutions Hope Montessori Falcon Hope Montessori Monument Hope Montessori Stetson Huerfano Re-1 IntelliTec College - CS Campus IntelliTec College - Pueblo International Salon and Spa Academy J & J Hip Hop Dance J and J Hip-Hop Dance Company Manitou Springs SD 14 Manzanola School Matthews-Vu Medical Group Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain View Medical Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center New Life Outlets at Castle Rock PARSE_CW Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pikes Peak National Bank Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pima Medical Institute Primrose School of Briargate Primrose School of Springs Ranch Pueblo Combined Court and Probation Pueblo Community College Pueblo County Government and Pueblo County Courthouse Pueblo Diversified Industries Pueblo School District #60 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences RMSER Early Learning Centers Sacred Heart Church Schriever Air Force Base Security Public Library St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Mary's High School The McClelland School The Springs Vineyard The Sunshine House Trace Church Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo United States Truck Driving School Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov. US Air Force Academy Woodland Park Re-2

Trouble-free trick-or-treating: keeping kids safe

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kids are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween, according to Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs.

Here are some tips to help keep your kids safe and warm while they trick-or-treat.

“It’s important that children have either bright costumes, reflective tape on there, which you can actually buy at hardware stores. Or even glow sticks that are activated, which can come in glowstick necklaces, or glowstick bracelets,” said Amanda Abramczyk-Thill, injury prevention coordinator for Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs.

Also, travel in groups if you can, and always cross at a crosswalk.

“Anyone who is going to hand out candy this year and support the great tradition of Halloween should really put their porch lights on to show that they are available and accessible for candy. They should pick up anything in their yard that can be a tripping hazard. That can avoid falls in children that are excited, running across their lawns. That can include garden hoses, sprinkler systems or anything debris or things that are in their lawn,” Abramczyk-Thill said

This Halloween season in Colorado Springs is going to be a cold one!

Make sure your kids’ costumes are adjusted to include proper footwear, gloves, hats, and coats.

“If a child has a coat, consider not putting them in the coat while they’re in the car seat. Adjusting the straps and then putting the coat on them backwards with their arms through the armholes, that will help keep them warm while still keeping them safe, and allowing the car seat to really protect them the way it was meant to,” Abramczyk-Thill said.

And once they’re done trick-or-treating, watch for any small candy that can create a choking hazard.

For CPR and first-aid training courses, contact the YMCA or the American Heart Association.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories