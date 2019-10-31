Trick-or-Treat senior style

COLORADO SPRINGS — Trick-or-treating is not just for kids, you are invited to join in on the fun at the Colorado Springs Senior Center.

Trick-or-Treating Senior Style is an event where older adults can come dressed up and learn about different organizations in the community, while they pass out candy.

Enjoy dancing as well as a costume contest, and much more!

“Our mission here at Colorado Springs Senior Center part of the Pikes Peak YMCA is to bring quality programs for those 55 and older,” Senior Center Operations & Program Director Mary Swantek said. “We do that by combating social isolation where we don’t want anyone in their home alone and not have a reason to wake up in the morning or a community to be apart of — and we bring that here with all our many programs and trick or treating senior style is one of those programs.”

This FREE event will be held on Halloween (October 31, 2019) from 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM at the Senior Center off Hancock Ave.

Although targeted at senior citizens, anyone’s allowed to come, especially with your kids.

Join the happiest place in Colorado Springs for those 55 and older this Halloween!