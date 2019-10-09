Trick or Treat: Magic Town’s transformation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Looking for a spooky adventure?

This 3,000 square-foot miniature city at the Michael Garman Museum & Gallery might have just what you’re looking for.

“We have changed all the holograms and decorated everything and changed the sounds and the moving and the little theater we have back there to represent Halloween,” said Laura Eckard, a sales associate at the museum.

It’s all part of Michael Garmin’s Magic Town.

With the help of four people and eight hours of work, Magic Town transformed into Spooky Town.

“One of my favorite parts of it is Zombie Alley. We have a zombie graveyard and there’s zombie holograms and there’s a little zombie girl eating her brother. And it’s just a lot of fun. We try and make it spooky, but not terribly scary,” Eckard said.

Afraid you’ll miss the fine details? Don’t worry, a scavenger hunt will make sure you see everything.

“Really look at the sculptures closer, really watch the holograms instead of just browsing by as you might in other museums, so you really focus on it. And you do get rewards at the end of them,” Eckard said.

The museum was inspired by Michael Garman’s own experiences in 1950’s and 60s.

It took more than a million dollars and more than 10 years to put together.

You can check out Spooky Town on the corner of Colorado Avenue and Colbrunn Court.

Spooky Town will be available through October 11.