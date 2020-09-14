Transportation services open doors for mental health patients in El Paso and Teller Counties

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mental health support is getting a boost by Colorado Springs nonprofit, Envida.

Their transportation service is one of the first of its kind in the country, connecting people in need to mental health professionals.

“Telehealth is not going to support everyone. People in crisis need to go see their providers to get specialized medicines,” said Gail Nehls, CEO of Envida.

Envida says since the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve seen an increase in crisis related to behavioral and mental health issues. However, Envida’s service rides dropped dramatically, down to 70-percent in one day.

“Anxiety, isolation, schizophrenia, bipolar. Those kinds of mental health diagnoses are severe and catastrophic to them,” Nehls said.

Now, the same drivers who are specially trained in mental health response will offer services for another vulnerable group.

“We’ve been invited into school districts up in Teller County if we can help transport their kids to behavioral health appointments. We want to reduce the potential of suicides, we really want to save lives,” Nehls said.

Click here to learn more about Envida and their services.

Click here for Colorado state resources. https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdhs/find-behavioral-health-help