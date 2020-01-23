Training prepares officials for potential election threats

COLORADO SPRINGS– 59 County Clerks from across Colorado along with Election Officials are preparing for the 2020 Election season by participating in an infrastructure and cybersecurity training.

In a tabletop exercise, they faced scenarios that could potentially impact the election process.

Participants discussed and reviewed each scenario in order to arrive at solutions.

Jena Griswold, Secretary of State

“In Colorado, there’s no way to hack the actual election. We have a voter-verified paper ballot. None of our voting equipment is connected to the internet. We do an audit afterwards to ensure to a statistical degree of confidence that we are extremely confident in the results,” said Jena Griswold, Secretary of State.

Griswold says that although the actual vote is safe, there are a variety of other threats to the process.

They prepare for unique scenarios such as coordinated social media attacks, attacks on registration systems, polling location issues, weather issues, active shooter situations, and many other worst-case scenarios.

The following elections will be happening in 2020:

March 3, 2020 – Presidential Primary

June 30, 2020 – Colorado State Primary

November 3, 2020 – General Election

If you have moved since the last election, update your registration to ensure your ballot arrives at the correct location.

Voters have up until election day to register to vote.

>> To register to vote, or update your voter registration, click here.