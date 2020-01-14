Timeline of events: Eight stabbed in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– On Monday, January 13, around 1:30 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to multiple stabbings in the downtown area.

As of 4:00 p.m on Monday, two of the seven victims taken to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Trauma Center were still in the hospital, according to a representative from the hospital.

Radio traffic from Broadcastify reveals a man called police saying his pregnant wife had been stabbed near 8th Street and Limit Street.

CSPD says that officers found multiple victims on the Midland Trail as they followed the path, moving towards Cimmaron Street.

An officer is heard on the radio describing a “large amount of blood under the bridge here.”

After speaking to the victims, an officer was able to describe to the dispatcher a description of a “white male, white blanket over top of him, (inaudible) jacket.”

CSPD says while conducting a search of the area for the suspect, who reportedly fled the scene, officers located several more victims on walking trails through the America the Beautiful Park.

Police say victims and witnesses reported varying last known locations of the suspect, and additional officers quickly responded to aid in searching for the suspect.

Around 2:12 a.m., CSPD received reports that the suspect had stabbed more victims and was in the area of Tejon and Boulder Street.

When officers arrived, two stabbing victims had physically detained the suspect, and officers were able to take the adult male suspect into custody.

The CSPD Homicide/Assault Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

In total, eight victims were transported to area hospitals for sharp force trauma injuries.

CSPD reports the object used in the stabbings was an edged weapon.

The attacks appear to be random, and there is no known relationship between the suspect and the victims at this time.

CSPD says the suspect’s name and photograph will be released at a later time pending the conclusion of the investigation.